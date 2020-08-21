Acholi Leaders Divided over Proposed Agro-Industrial Identity for Gulu City

In short
Gulu District Chairperson Martin Ojara Mapenduzi who played a pivotal role in the creation of Gulu City creation says the agro-industrial tagline has been chosen for visibility, recognition, and global connectivity for the Acholi people. But a debate immediately ensued among some elite Acholi people questioning the agro-industrial rationale of Gulu City.
Acholi Leaders Divided over Proposed Agro-Industrial Identity for Gulu City21 Aug 2020, 07:59 Comments 138 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Tourism Updates
In short
Tagged with: Amuru hot spring Guruguru Caves The Paramount Chief of Acholi Rwot David Onen Acana II human settlements
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.