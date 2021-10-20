Acholi Leaders Issue Ultimatum, Maintain Rigid Position on Nomadic Balalo

In short
Prior to the 2021 general elections, President Yoweri Museveni advised all Balalo pastoralists who keep sizeable numbers of cattle to acquire land and fence it to restrict animals from encroaching on community gardens.
Acholi Leaders Issue Ultimatum, Maintain Rigid Position on Nomadic Balalo20 Oct 2021, 16:09 Comments 169 Views Agriculture Business and finance Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Balalo pastoralists Presidential directive
Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries - MAAIF Uganda People’s Defense Forces – UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.