Acholi Leaders Petition President Museveni Over Apaa Conflicts

Akol says that on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th of June this year, a group of armed arsonists stormed the area, assaulted and injured twenty-seven people, burnt down 300 huts, and looted several household items, livestock, and poultry noting that it would keep them in abject poverty.
Acholi Leaders Petition President Museveni Over Apaa Conflicts12 Jun 2022, 19:19 Comments 189 Views Otuke, Uganda Human rights Northern Breaking news
APG Chairperson Anthony Akol (L) engages a police officer after MPs were blocked from accessing Apaa Township. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
