Acholi Leaders Revise Marriage Prices

In short
In the revised requirements, one is tasked to pay 5 million Shillingsbas dowry, 6 head of cattle, 6 goats, 1 spear, chicken, 1 goat each for the mother and father-in-law, materials for the suit and gomesi for father and mother-in-law respectively and 100,000 each for tailoring, among other stipulated requirements.
Acholi Leaders Revise Marriage Prices23 Mar 2021, 12:11 Comments 143 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Northern Updates
