Archbishop Odama Cleanses Vehicles of Acholi Leaders

Using water in a bowel and fresh Christmas tree branch, Odama sprinkled water on and inside the cars including the drivers asking God to bless guarantee their safety and movement while serving the country.
Archbishop Odama Cleanses Vehicles of Acholi Leaders29 Nov 2019, 16:24 Comments 83 Views Gulu, Uganda Lifestyle Religion Local government Updates
Archbishop Dr. John Baptist Odama sprinkles cleansing water on newly acquired cars by RDCs in Acholi sub region at the Comboni Animation Center - Photo by Dominic Ochola
