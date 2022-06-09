Julius Ocungi
17:31

Acholi MPs Criticize Army, Police Over Persistent Insecurity in Apaa

9 Jun 2022, 17:23 Comments 120 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Security Local government Updates
Acholi Parliamentary Group members address a press conference in Gulu City on Thursday.

Acholi Parliamentary Group members address a press conference in Gulu City on Thursday.

In short
At least seven people sustained severe injuries and more than 200 grass thatched huts were razed down in Paka Paka, and Oyanga villages following fresh attacks by armed men suspected to have crossed from Adjumani District.

 

Tagged with: Apaa land conflict
Mentioned: Acholi Parliamentary Group – APG National Forestry Authority (NFA) The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.