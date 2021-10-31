Acholi MPs Disagree Over Proposal for Nude Protests in Apaa Township

In short
Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South Member of Parliament proposed that the solution to the armed conflicts and violence being meted on the Acholi community in Apaa can best be solved through violence and another nude protest.
Acholi MPs Disagree Over Proposal for Nude Protests in Apaa Township31 Oct 2021, 16:50 Comments 223 Views Gulu, Uganda Human rights Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Apaa land conflict apaa nude protests
Mentioned: Ker Kwaro Acholi - KKA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.