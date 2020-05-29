In short
MPs from Acholi want Government to put Elegu Town Council in Amuru district under quarantine for a period of 21 days saying the area is at risk of new waves of COVID-19.
Acholi MPs Want Elegu Town Put Under Quarantine for 21 Days
29 May 2020
Kampala, Uganda
truck drivers stage peaceful strike at uganda south sudan border point of Elegu in Amuru district in March 2016. Photo By Julius Ocungi
