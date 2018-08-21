In short
At Jamia Main mosque where Muslims gathered for prayers, Sheik Musa Khelil, the Khadi of Acholi Muslim district urged President Yoweri Museveni to forgive and unconditionally release all persons arrested from Arua, a week ago, as a sign of peace in the country.
Muslim Clerics Plead with President to Pardon Bobi Wine
