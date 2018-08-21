Michael Ojok and Salume Among
16:58

Muslim Clerics Plead with President to Pardon Bobi Wine

21 Aug 2018, 16:24 Comments 157 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Northern Religion Report
Sheik Khelil Speaking After Prayers Peter Labeja

In short
At Jamia Main mosque where Muslims gathered for prayers, Sheik Musa Khelil, the Khadi of Acholi Muslim district urged President Yoweri Museveni to forgive and unconditionally release all persons arrested from Arua, a week ago, as a sign of peace in the country.

 

