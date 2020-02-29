Acholi Paramount Chief Irked by Encroachment on Royal Land

In short
Speaking to URN on Friday from the Acholi Cultural Institution office in Bardege Divisionin Gulu Town, Acana said it was wrong for the district authorities to plan access roads on the royal land without permission.
Acholi Paramount Chief Irked by Encroachment on Royal Land29 Feb 2020, 17:00 Comments 126 Views Pader, Uganda Court Religion Local government Interview
Rwot David Onen Acana II speaking to URN at his residence at the Ker Kwaro Acholi headquarters in Gulu - Photo by Dominic Ochola
Mentioned: Acholi cultural institution Aruu North County Atanga Town Council Ker Kwaro Acholi – KKA Lacekocot Trading Centre Payira clan
