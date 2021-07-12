Acholi Paramount Chief Pleads With Gov`t to Improve Welfare of Health Workers

In short
The Paramount Chief while speaking to URN during an interview from his Palace in Gulu City, disclosed that it is undoubted that the health workers are operating under harsh conditions with no proper or inadequate personal safety equipment being provided to them while on duty.
Acholi Paramount Chief Pleads With Gov`t to Improve Welfare of Health Workers12 Jul 2021, 16:30 Comments 172 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Breaking news
The Paramount Chief of Acholi, David Onen Acan II arriving at the celebration of Acholi Cultural festival at Kaund ground in Gulu in December 2018.
In short
Tagged with: Acholi Cultural Institution His Highness Onen David Acana II poor welfare of health workers
Mentioned: Gulu Regional Referral Hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.