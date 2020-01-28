The Paramount Chief of Acholi (middle) Rwot David Onen Acan II interacting with a delegation of leaders from Pader District recently - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

According to Acana, he is overwhelmed with petitions from concerned subjects in Amuru, Nwoya, Pader, Kitgum, Agago, Lamwo and Omoro district imploring him to intervene in the matter.