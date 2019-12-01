Acholi Province Defeat Champs Buganda in FUFA Drum Tournament

In short
The highly contested match had to wait until the 71st minute before Vipers striker Tito Okello scored the lone goal from the spot after Maroons fc striker Isaac Otto was fouled in the penalty area.
Acholi Province Defeat Champs Buganda in FUFA Drum Tournament1 Dec 2019, 23:28 Comments 92 Views Gulu, Uganda Sport Lifestyle Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Acholi Province beat Buganda 1-0 in FUFA drum quarter finals Bukedi beat Tooro 2-1 in FUFA Drum quarter finals.
Mentioned: Acholi Province Buganda province FUFA Drum
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.