In short
The Acholi Province management last month indefinitely suspended head Coach Geoffrey Akena, Kits manager Walter, and Team Captain Denis Oola Jemba. They were accused of spreading rumors to incite their colleagues and fans to demand the removal of the Acholi Province Chairperson Bernard Loum
Acholi Province Reinstates Suspended Officials, Team Captain
