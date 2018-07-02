Dominic Ochola
Acholi Province Want Coach Onen Out

Under pressure Elephant’s head coach Peter Onen Courtesy of Acholi Province Football team Fans

Furious fans took it the social media lambasting Onen to step aside ahead of the do or die return leg tie with Bukedi at Pece War Memorial stadium in Gulu on Saturday July 7, 2018 or the team risks exiting the contest.The fans accuse Onen of poor tactical formation and team motivation which has often earned Acholi Province either a draw or lose to host opponents in the FUFA Drum events.

 

