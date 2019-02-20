Peter Labeja
16:31

Acholi Region Drafts Charcoal Policy

20 Feb 2019
Traditional Method of Charcoal Production Blamed For 70 Percent of Energy Loss in Uganda

Traditional Method of Charcoal Production Blamed For 70 Percent of Energy Loss in Uganda Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Michael Tebere, the head of the secretariat says the bill also seeks to prohibit the cutting down of certain species of trees for charcoal production, establishment of local environment committees as well as charcoal producers associations. The others he says is the promotion of charcoal farming, energy security and reforestation of degraded areas.

 

Mentioned: ministry of water and environment

