Acholi Religious Leaders Eulogize Late Bishop Ojwang

In short
Sheikh Musa Khelil, the Acholi Khadi and Vice-Chairperson Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative - ARLPI says that the Late Bishop was a promoter of peace and development in Kitgum despite the turbulence that bedevilled his tenancy which culminated into his forced retirement.
Acholi Religious Leaders Eulogize Late Bishop Ojwang12 Nov 2019, 07:38 Comments 139 Views Gulu, Uganda Religion Northern Updates
Archbishop Henry Ntagali and Rev. Wilson Kitara being consecrated 3rd Bishop of Kitgum Diocese on 25th November 2018 - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: Archbishop, Stanley Ntagali Bishop Emeritus of Kitgum Diocese, Benjamin Ojwang, McLeod Baker Ochola,
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.