Acholi Sub Region Gets Motor Vehicle Maintenance Workshop

17 Jun 2022, 16:48 Comments 57 Views Gulu, Uganda Security Northern Breaking news
Police officers in front of the Aswa Regional Motor Vehicle Maintenance Workshop. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Sitting on a 1,724 square meters at the police barracks in Gulu City, the Aswa Regional Motor Vehicle Maintenance Workshop has mechanical assembling and repair points, administration units, waiting shades, service bays, offices, and parking slots.

 

