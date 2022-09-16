Julius Ocungi
Acholi Sub-region Gets UGX 4B for Construction of Health Facilities

16 Sep 2022, 12:05 Comments 76 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Health Local government Northern Updates
Dr. Monica Imi, the Intervention Manager Health Project at Enable (C) lays a brick at the commissioning of inpatient ward at Alero HCIII in Nwoya District on Thursday.

The construction and rehabilitation will be undertaken by the Health Ministry through the Belgian Development agency, Enabel with funding from USAID.

 

