Acholi Sub-Region Registers Reduction in New HIV Cases

Peter Erem, the Director of Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning at The Aids Support Organization-TASO says new cases of HIV being diagnosed had reduced significantly in the last four years.
Acholi Sub-Region Registers Reduction in New HIV Cases18 Nov 2022, 13:11 Comments 68 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Health Local government Updates
Peter Erem, the Director Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning at TASO presenting the HIV Prevalence report in Acholi Subregion on Thursday.
