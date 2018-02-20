Alex Otto
Acholi War Victims Petition Kadaga, Seek UGX 150B Compensation Cash

Members of the Acholi war debt claimants meet Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. Alex Otto

Members of the Acholi War Debt Claimants Association have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga asking her to compel Government to allocate 150 billion shillings in the financial year 2018/2019 budget for cattle compensation.

 

