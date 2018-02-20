Acholi War Victims Petition Kadaga, Seek UGX 150B Compensation Cash

In short
Members of the Acholi War Debt Claimants Association have petitioned the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga asking her to compel Government to allocate 150 billion shillings in the financial year 2018/2019 budget for cattle compensation.
Acholi War Victims Petition Kadaga, Seek UGX 150B Compensation Cash20 Feb 2018, 11:30 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Parliament Updates
Members of the Acholi war debt claimants meet Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.