Acholibur-Musingo Road Nears Completion

30 Aug 2018 Lamwo, Uganda
UNRA Sign Post of Acholibur-Musingo Road Project from Madi Opei Trading Centre Dominic Ochola

UNRA Sign Post of Acholibur-Musingo Road Project from Madi Opei Trading Centre

In short
William Matovu, Head of Land Acquisition at Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA says the road project is expected to be completed by November,.

 

