Jonan Kiiza, the senior corporate affairs and public relations officer at UEDCL says the generation facility at the hydro-electric power station is complete and series of commissioning tests have been undertaken last month.
Achwa Power Station Ready to Generate Power- UEDCL
2 Jan 2020
