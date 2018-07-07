Ayubu Kirinya
Acid Attack Victim Looking for Justice One Year On

7 Jul 2018 Kampala, Uganda

In short
Jennifer Namaganda has not seen the suspected attacker, Owori Wilbrod, who disappeared after that fateful night in early 2017 when she saw him pour acid on her. Her face is deformed and there is no hair on her head. She lives in agony as she explains from her bed side in a rented one room in Katwe, a suburb of Kampala.

 

