According to a press statement issued by ACME, the right to freedom of expression, including press freedom, and the right to know or access to information are protected by the Constitution.
ACME, UPPA Condemn Attacks on Journalists
Journalist Alfred Ochwo of The Observer was severely beaten by policemen and military during the protests. Login to license this image from 1$.
