ACP-EU Assembly Gives Oil Pipeline Project Greenlight

Thomas Tayebwa (3rd Left) attending ACP-EU Assembly in Maputo City

In short
The ACP-EU resolution now quashes an earlier stance by the European Parliament that had expressed “grave concern” around alleged human rights violations in Uganda and Tanzania, linked to the Lake Albert project.

 

