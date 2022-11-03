ACP-EU Assembly Gives Oil Pipeline Project Greenlight

In short
The ACP-EU resolution now quashes an earlier stance by the European Parliament that had expressed “grave concern” around alleged human rights violations in Uganda and Tanzania, linked to the Lake Albert project.
ACP-EU Assembly Gives Oil Pipeline Project Greenlight3 Nov 2022, 11:22 Comments 286 Views Parliament Human rights Oil & Gas Updates
In short
Tagged with: East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project - EACOP. Lake Albert project. displacement renewable energy
Mentioned: China National Offshore Oil Corporation - CNOOC Group The Africa, Caribbean, Pacific - European Union (ACP-EU) Joint Parliamentary Assembly TotalEnergies
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.