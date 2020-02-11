Act Now to Prevent Desert Locust Catastrophe in East Africa: UN Agencies

In short
The call came just a day after swarms crossed into Uganda, through the North-Eastern Districts of Amudat and Nakaporipirit from neighbouring Kenya. The infestation in Uganda also puts Tanzania and South Sudan on the watch list, according to Mark Lowcock, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator.
Act Now to Prevent Desert Locust Catastrophe in East Africa: UN Agencies11 Feb 2020, 07:58 Comments 347 Views Agriculture Health East Africa Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.