In short
Police conducted similar raids on the offices of Great Lakes Initiative for Strategic Studies GLISS and Uhuru Institute. The police raids came at the height of protests against plans by the ruling NRM party to repeal Article 102b of the constitution to scrap the presidential age limit. Police accused the organisations of funding illegal activities with the aim of destabilizing government.
BOU Unfreezes Action Aid Accounts Top story24 Dec 2017, 09:48 Comments 192 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Politics Breaking news
Arthur Larok, the Outgoing Country Director, Action Aid Uganda Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.