Sarah Bireete, Director Center For Constitutional Governance (L) with Director Human Right Center , Margret Sekaggya at Kampala Serena Hotel Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The petition was filed by six civil society groups including Center for Constitutional Governance after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni assented to the law. The petitioners cited several grounds seeking the annulment of the Public Order Management Act which they said contradicts several articles of the Constitution.