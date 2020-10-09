Activist Petitions Court to Block Reopening of Schools

In short
Tugume argues that at the time of the closure, Uganda did not have a single case of COVID-19, yet, at the moment, the country has more than 9,000 cases, and the government still wants to take chances and send learners out to large concentrations, a precursor for the spread of the virus.
Activist Petitions Court to Block Reopening of Schools9 Oct 2020, 05:16 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Pamela Mawanda
Minister for Education Janet Museveni has been sued in her official capacity. File Photo.
In short
Tagged with: Dr Jane Ruth Aceng-Minister of Health First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni Minister for Education Minister for Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.