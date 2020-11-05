Kukunda Judith
Activist Petitions Court to Quash Appointment of BoU's Director Supervision

5 Nov 2020
Bank of Uganda Building in Kampala Mwesigwa Alon

Bank of Uganda Building in Kampala

In short
In his suit, Arnold Anthony Mukose argues that Twinemanzi is not fit to be in that position due to lack of experience in commercial banking, which is one of the key requirements for the job.

 

