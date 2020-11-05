In short
In his suit, Arnold Anthony Mukose argues that Twinemanzi is not fit to be in that position due to lack of experience in commercial banking, which is one of the key requirements for the job.
Activist Petitions Court to Quash Appointment of BoU's Director Supervision5 Nov 2020, 13:06 Comments 163 Views Court Report
