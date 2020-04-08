Activist Profiling Violations against Women amid Lockdown

In short
Kwagala whose organization has embarked on profiling cases of women and girls whose rights have been trampled on says yesterday she received a case of a girl who was raped but had to remain at the home that they share with the perpetrator because shelters were closed together with the closure of businesses and public transport.
Activist Profiling Violations against Women amid Lockdown8 Apr 2020, 17:33 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Misc Updates
Tagged with: Gender based violence collecting evidenc human rights violations permits for human rights defenders
