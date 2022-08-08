Activists Ask Gov’t to Reject EAC Sexual Reproductive Health Bill

In short
Among other things, the Bill advocates for assisted reproduction and In-Vitro Fertilization, a process of fertilisation where an egg is combined with sperm in vitro. It involves removing an ovum from her ovaries and letting sperm fertilise them in a laboratory which clashes with practices and beliefs of religions and African traditions.
Activists Ask Gov’t to Reject EAC Sexual Reproductive Health Bill8 Aug 2022, 19:03 Comments 99 Views Parliament Human rights Health Updates
Lucy Akello Chairperson of Uganda Pro-life Parliamentary Caucas speaking at the public hearing of EAC Sexual Reproductive Health Bill, 2021 at Hotel Traingle in Kampala. Photo by Dominic Ochola
