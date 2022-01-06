Mugisha James
16:53

Activists Blocked from Petitioning Human Rights Commission over Kakwenza Detention

6 Jan 2022, 16:52 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Breaking news
Annette Nnana Namatta alias Nalongo being arrested

Annette Nnana Namatta alias Nalongo being arrested

In short
One of the activists Annette Nnana Namatta alias Nalongo was arrested immediately and whisked off to Jinja Road Police Station. The other activists were turned away along Naguru-Katalima road before reaching the offices.

 

Tagged with: CID spokesperson, Charles Twine ,Luke Owoyesigyire the Kampala Metropolitan ,Alex Magara ,Moses Jemba other activist ,John Solomon Nabuyanda ,Annette Nnana Namatta alias Nalongo Novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija
Mentioned: Human Rights offices Naguru Jinja Road Police Station Police headquarters

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.