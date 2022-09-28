Archaic Equipment, Inability to Provide Post-Abortion Care Services Bothers Activists

In short
Dr Justus Ampaire, an Obstetrician/Gynecologist based in Mbarara District says that protocols that are supposed to guide them in handling cases have never been reviewed and health workers, especially in upcountry districts, are still using equipment that has globally been phased out.
Archaic Equipment, Inability to Provide Post-Abortion Care Services Bothers Activists28 Sep 2022, 15:52 Comments 68 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: post-abortion care
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.