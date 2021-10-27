Pamela Mawanda
Activists Appeal for More Research to Control Tobacco Use

27 Oct 2021, 07:50 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
According to the scientists, while many countries have ratified the World Health Organisation's Framework ok Tobacco Control that is supposed to reduce the use of tobacco products in the world, research shows that smoking is set to increase on the African continent by more than 10 percent.

 

