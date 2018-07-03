Activists Persuade Ugandans to Boycott Telecom Services

In short
A group of activists composed of musicians, members of Parliament, drama actors, media, businessmen and women and university leaders have come together to as the government to revoke the unfair taxes. They have issued an ultimatum for Friday, July 6, to the government to rescind its decision or launch campaigns to boycott telecom services.
Activists Persuade Ugandans to Boycott Telecom Services3 Jul 2018, 16:00 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: mobile money tax social media tax passed activists call for boycott of new taxes shs 200 tax on social bundles 1% tax on mobile money
Mentioned: parliament of uganda civil society organisations
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.