Flavia Nassaka
14:32

Activists Call For Single Method for Pregnancy and HIV Protection

18 Dec 2019, 14:29 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report

In short
Speaking during a webinar held on Tuesday to discuss the results of the study dubbed ECHO released in July, Dr Tim Mastro a member of the trial management committee said before this trial, which was the first large randomized trial to examine the relationship between contraceptives and HIV, the general belief was that African women preferred injection to other methods of family planning but this was disapproved since equal numbers of women sought the other birth control methods.

 

Tagged with: single method for protecting against HIV and pregnancy
Mentioned: World Health Organisation –WHO

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.