Speaking during a webinar held on Tuesday to discuss the results of the study dubbed ECHO released in July, Dr Tim Mastro a member of the trial management committee said before this trial, which was the first large randomized trial to examine the relationship between contraceptives and HIV, the general belief was that African women preferred injection to other methods of family planning but this was disapproved since equal numbers of women sought the other birth control methods.
Activists Call For Single Method for Pregnancy and HIV Protection
18 Dec 2019
