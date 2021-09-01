Activists Concerned About High Rates of infections in Failed HIV Vaccine Trial

In short
Over a hundred women got infected. According to the Johnson and Johnson press release, data found that through 24 months of follow up, 63 of 1,109 participants received placebo compared to 51 of 1,079 participants who received active vaccine acquired HIV.
Activists Concerned About High Rates of infections in Failed HIV Vaccine Trial1 Sep 2021, 11:39 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
