Joan Akello
Activists Protest 7-Day Ultimate Given to Media Practitioners Top story

13 Dec 2020, 14:55 Comments 255 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Human rights Report
Police officers faceoff with journalists after arresting two of their colleagues.

UJU notes that the Electoral Commission has always accredited journalists covering elections without any hitches and complaints. The Union questions why the Media Council is usurping the powers of the Electoral Commission and the “hidden agenda” the council “is peddling”.

 

