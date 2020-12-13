In short
UJU notes that the Electoral Commission has always accredited journalists covering elections without any hitches and complaints. The Union questions why the Media Council is usurping the powers of the Electoral Commission and the “hidden agenda” the council “is peddling”.
Activists Protest 7-Day Ultimate Given to Media Practitioners Top story13 Dec 2020, 14:55 Comments 255 Views Kampala, Uganda Media Human rights Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.