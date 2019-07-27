Candia Stephen
16:33

Activists Renew Campaign Against Continued Tobacco Use in West Nile

27 Jul 2019, 16:31 Comments 130 Views Arua, Uganda Health Lifestyle Report
Campaigners against Tobbaco Use displaying placards of various Ailments from Tobbaco.

Campaigners against Tobbaco Use displaying placards of various Ailments from Tobbaco.

In short
Health Care Cost fact sheet of Tobacco Use in Uganda 2017 shows that 108.05 Billion Shillings is spent on the direct cost of treating diseases attributed to tobacco use, while the net cost of Tobacco use stands at 117.66 Billion shillings annually.

 

Tagged with: dangers of tobacco use.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.