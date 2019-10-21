In short
Around Uganda, isolated green energy investments exist at Factory levels where Sugar Manufacturing Companies such as Madhvani Group generate electricity from sugarcane waste known as bagasse. Other plants include mini solar farms in Tororo, Soroti and Mayuge among others.
Activists Renew Push for Private Sector Investment in Green Energy
