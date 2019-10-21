Peter Labeja
Activists Renew Push for Private Sector Investment in Green Energy

21 Oct 2019 Kampala, Uganda
Around Uganda, isolated green energy investments exist at Factory levels where Sugar Manufacturing Companies such as Madhvani Group generate electricity from sugarcane waste known as bagasse. Other plants include mini solar farms in Tororo, Soroti and Mayuge among others.

 

