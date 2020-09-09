In short
The strain has been identified to be Black Quarter, an infection which stacks the animal’s muscles and blocks blood flow in the veins causing its sudden death. Research shows that the infection is mainly caused by contaminated pasture.
Acute Bacterial Disease Hits Livestock Farms in Lyantonde District
9 Sep 2020
Tagged with: Animals affected by new bacterial Infection Doctor Ronald Bemeka, the Lyantonde District Veterinary Officer Livestock Farmers in Lyantonde outbreak of Black Quarter animal Disease in Lyantonde
