Okello Emmanuel
11:34

Acute Drug Shortage Hits Buliisa Hospital Top story

26 Feb 2020, 11:32 Comments 155 Views Buliisa, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Some of the stranded patients at Buliisa General Hospital.

Some of the stranded patients at Buliisa General Hospital.

In short
Dr. Nelson Naisye, the Buliisa District Health Officer-DHO, says the hospital lacks essential medicines such as anti-malaria drugs, antibiotics, vaccines and medical supplies such as syringes, gloves, catheters and gauze among others.

 

Tagged with: DHO drug shortage hospital patients

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.