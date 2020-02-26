In short
Dr. Nelson Naisye, the Buliisa District Health Officer-DHO, says the hospital lacks essential medicines such as anti-malaria drugs, antibiotics, vaccines and medical supplies such as syringes, gloves, catheters and gauze among others.
Acute Drug Shortage Hits Buliisa Hospital Top story26 Feb 2020, 11:32 Comments 155 Views Buliisa, Uganda Health Misc Updates
