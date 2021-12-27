ADF Camp Capture, a Milestone Against Terrorism-UPDF

In short
The camp was captured by the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo-FARDC during operations conducted on Friday. And, according to Mugisa, the camp was used by the ADF to launch terror attacks against both Ugandans and DRC nationals.
ADF Camp Capture, a Milestone Against Terrorism-UPDF27 Dec 2021, 12:50 Comments 190 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Allied Democratic Forces-ADF Kambi Ya Yua Camp
Mentioned: Allied Democratic Forces-ADF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.