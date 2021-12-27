Basaija Idd
ADF Camp Capture, a Milestone Against Terrorism-UPDF

27 Dec 2021, 12:50 Comments 190 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Security Updates
Suspected ADF strength register that was picked by UPDF after taking over Kambi Ya Yua camp

The camp was captured by the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo-FARDC during operations conducted on Friday. And, according to Mugisa, the camp was used by the ADF to launch terror attacks against both Ugandans and DRC nationals.

 

