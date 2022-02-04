ADF Overruns FADRC Detach, Frees Over 20 Prisoners

In short
At least four people, including a child and a pregnant woman, were reported killed by gunshots and an ensuing stampede as people tried to flee.
ADF Overruns FADRC Detach, Frees Over 20 Prisoners4 Feb 2022, 08:16 Comments 219 Views Busunga Primary School, Bubandi, Bundibugyo, Uganda Security East Africa Updates
Congolese asylum seekers continued to walk towards Uganda border Thursday evening in fear of more rebel attacks
In short
Tagged with: ADF Rebels Nobili Attack
Mentioned: ADF Rebels
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.