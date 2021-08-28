In short
A team of joint security personnel comprised of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI and Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce-JAT arrested a man identified as Abdul Katumba who was found in possession of materials allegedly used in making Improvised explosive Devises-IED.
ADF Plotted to Attack Mourners at Gen Lokech's Funeral-Museveni
Mourners gathered at Paipir Primary school in Pader Town Council to attend the requiem mass for forme DIGP Maj Gen Paul Lokech on Friday.
