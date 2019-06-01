Kule Jerome Bitswande
ADF Returnees Undergoing Psychotherapy in Kasese

1 Jun 2019 Kasese, Uganda

In short
Sakatoa Kamwakogera, the chief mobilizer of the ex-ADF rebel abductees western Uganda told URN that the group which has been granted amnesty includes people who have witnessed violent actions like killings, rape, among others, and are in dire need of psychosocial integration to create a piece of mind in them.

 

