Court also heard that while using video conferencing, the accused cannot whisper to their lawyers some secrets and that at times, the prison officers mute the microphones if an accused inmate starts talking about issues inside the prisons that are not good
ADF's Jamil Mukulu Rejects Scientific Trial4 Dec 2020, 16:15 Comments 142 Views Court Report
The Deputy ICD Registrar Beatrice Atingu presiding over the case on the right and left are Mukulu's co accused.
