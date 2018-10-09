Adjumani District Celebrates Independence in Style

In short
As if responding to a cue, thousands of pupils and students from primary and secondary schools started descending on Central Adjumani, in exhilarating and ecstatic celebrations, a rarity in Uganda today.
Adjumani District Celebrates Independence in Style9 Oct 2018, 17:01 Comments 137 Views Adjumani, Uganda Lifestyle Northern Politics Report
56th Uganda Independence Day celebrations in Adjumani District. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.